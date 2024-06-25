UAE: Gold prices steady in Dubai in early trade

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:33 AM

Gold prices were steady at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Tuesday. According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K, 22K, 21K and 18K variants of the yellow metal were trading at Dh281.75, Dh261.0, Dh252.5 and Dh216.5 per gram, respectively, remaining unchanged from last night's close.

Globally, gold prices were down 0.13 per cent at $2,327.63 per ounce at 9.05 am UAE time.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said gold bulls will be watching the geopolitical news flow intently, with Russia pointing the finger at the US for attacks on Crimea and the crisis in Yemen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"If we're seeing a small rise in the geopolitical risk premium priced into crude, one could extend that towards gold – so we watch and react to the news flow here. What's also interesting is that we've seen really solid inflows into the gold ETFs lately, while futures positioning (held by managed money) has been the most bullish since March 2020.

"While the price action in gold is choppy and holding a sideways range, some are building a position and seeing some signs of an upside move; subsequently, a break of $2,368 would be a bullish trigger for me and detail that the buyers are in control, which could increase the probability of a push back to $2,400," he said.