UAE: Gold prices recover in Dubai after dropping Dh1 on Tuesday

The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
Gold prices rose in the UAE on Wednesday morning after dropping one dirham per gram on Tuesday evening.
According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K opened higher at Dh233.75 per gram on Wednesday as compared to last night’s close of Dh233.25. While 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh216.5, Dh209.5 and Dh179.5 per gram, respectively, at 9 am UAE time.
Spot gold was up 0.32 per cent at $1,931.64 per ounce by 9.40 am UAE time.
Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital, said gold prices recorded some volatility as markets turned to more caution as traders digested the US credit rating downgrade as well as the economic data in Europe and the US.
“Gold has been on a rebound since the beginning of July but could come under pressure as some uncertainty takes over. The credit rating downgrade has fueled mixed reactions on the market and could push some investors toward safer assets including gold,” he said.
While concerns about a recession in the US have been declining in particular after the Federal Reserve announced it didn’t forecast one anymore, traders could continue monitoring economic developments in the US as well as the path of US monetary policy, said Kooijman.
“The time gap until the next monetary policy meeting in the US could leave some room for uncertainty which could impact gold’s performance and could fuel volatility. In this regard, gold could be exposed to the downside if traders’ expectations move toward more interest rate hikes in the near future,” he added.
ALSO READ:
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
'We won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too': X social media platform boss
Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends
The hospital recorded 70.9 per cent growth in total patient footfall in the first half of 2023
The awards will be announced during a two-day conference and exhibition to be held on January 17-18
The company recorded revenues of $1.225b in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 62 per cent compared to the first half of 2022
There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth: Samar