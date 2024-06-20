UAE: Gold prices jump nearly Dh2 per gram in early trade

Visitors look at gold ornaments displayed in a jewellery shop. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 9:58 AM

Gold prices continued their upward trend in UAE, rising by nearly Dh2 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday.

In the UAE, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh283.5 per gram at the opening of the markets as compared to last night’s close of Dh281.75, up Dh1.75 per gram. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K also opened higher at Dh262.5, Dh254.0 and Dh217.75 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,340.74 per ounce, up 0.48 per cent, hitting a one-week high as investors bet on the US Federal Reserve cut.

Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank, said China, a major driver of the gold rally since 2022, is nowhere done buying gold. “We believe the pause is mostly driven by the bank baulking at the prospect of paying record prices. Also, the recent attention paid to Chinese private buying, another significant driver of demand for physical gold, has likely thrust them into a spotlight they normally avoid. Gold is still consolidating, and the news will likely prolong that phase, but overall, the long-term bullish outlook has not changed,” he said.