UAE: Gold prices jump Dh2 per gram, hitting nearly 3-week high

Move marks UAE’s firm’s entry into UK
Gold prices jumped in the UAE on Wednesday morning, reaching a new three-week high after yellow metal prices rose globally as investors pared back bets of further US interest rate hikes.
The 24K gold price rose Dh2 per gram at the opening of the markets to trade at Dh234.50. Its variants 22K, 21K and 18K also opened higher at Dh217.25, Dh210.25 and Dh180.25 per gram, respectively, at 9am UAE time.
Spot gold was trading at $1,936.48 per ounce at 9.10am local time.
[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
Move marks UAE’s firm’s entry into UK
First half records 23% increase compared to same period last year
Free flow of goods, services and capital remains a key driver of economic growth, minister stresses
Company showcases technology at CX Evolve event organised by Khaleej Times
The event brought together professionals, speakers, and guests in a dynamic platform
The company has a total bed capacity of over 1,400
Dugasta Properties is launching a scheme that offers 8% guaranteed returns