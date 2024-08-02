UAE: Gold prices inch towards Dh300 per gram

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM

Gold prices continued to rise in the UAE on Friday as global prices surged due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East and expectations about US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

In the UAE, the 24K variant of the precious metal rose half a dirham to Dh297.5 per gram on Friday morning while 22K, 21K and 18K were selling for Dh275.5, Dh266.5 and Dh228.5 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,463.45 per ounce, up 0.7 per cent.

Vijay Valecha, CIO of Century Financial, earlier told Khaleej Times that forecasts suggest a promising trajectory for gold, with a potential target range of $2,700-$3,000, translating to Dh330-Dh365 in the upcoming months.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said the wind is to gold’s back and the market goes into US nonfarm payrolls long and strong and for good reason.

“Certainly, a weak US payrolls report, and notably if the unemployment rate ticks up to 4.2 per cent or above, will see US swaps pricing move even closer to a 50bp cut in September, in turn, taking US 2-year yield further lower, and taking gold to a new all-time high and ever closer to $2,500,” he said.