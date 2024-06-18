UAE: Gold prices inch higher in early trade after falling Dh1.5 per gram earlier

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 9:36 AM

Gold prices increased at the markets' opening on Tuesday after falling Dh1.5 per gram in the previous session.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh281.25 per gram, up from Dh281.0 per gram at the close of the markets on Monday. It fell Dh1.5 per gram in yesterday's session.

Among the other variants, the 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh260.5, Dh252.0 and Dh216.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was steady at $2,321.68 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.

The yellow metal fell on Monday as investors looked forward to US economic data and Federal Reserve officials for clarity on the rate cut timeline.

Saqib Iqbal, a financial analyst at Trading.biz, said gold prices will come down given the Fed's cautious approach.