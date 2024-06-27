UAE: Gold prices in Dubai recover in early trade after plunging Dh2.5 per gram

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 9:38 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 9:43 AM

Gold prices rose Dh0.75 per gram in Dubai at the opening of the markets in the UAE after losing Dh2.5 per gram on Wednesday, hitting a two-week low.

At 9am UAE time on Thursday, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh278.75 per gram in Dubai, up from Dh278.0 per gram at the close of the markets on Wednesday. The metal lost Dh2.5 per gram on Wednesday.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading higher at Dh258.0, Dh249.75 and Dh214.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was steady at $2,299 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time, trading at nearly a two-week low, due to a stronger US dollar and higher bond yields.