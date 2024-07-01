UAE: Gold prices drop in early trade on first trading day of week

File Photo

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM

Gold prices fell in Dubai on the first trading day of the week by half a dirham per gram, the Dubai Jewellery Group data showed.

In the UAE, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh281.25 per gram on Monday morning compared to last week’s close of Dh281.75 per gram. Similarly, the other variants were also trading lower in early trade. At 9am UAE time, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh260.5, Dh252.25 and Dh216.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, the precious metal was trading at $2,319.8 per ounce, down 0.22 per cent.

The precious metal was supported by the subdued US inflation data, bolstering hopes that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting rates later this year.