UAE equities show resilience as rising oil prices reshape global investment outlook

As global investors look beyond easing inflation and stronger corporate earnings, attention is returning to an old market driver with renewed force: crude oil. For equity markets, the second half of 2026 is shaping up to be less about the trajectory of inflation and more about the geopolitical forces influencing energy prices and the critical trade routes that keep global markets moving.

While elevated oil prices are beginning to weigh on global risk appetite, Gulf markets - particularly the UAE - appear comparatively well positioned to navigate the changing landscape. The UAE MSCI Index continues to hold the lower boundary of the ascending channel that has guided its price action since 2023, reflecting underlying resilience despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Across the GCC, contained inflation, resilient economic growth, ongoing economic diversification and stronger fiscal balances continue to provide structural support. Higher crude prices, while presenting challenges for global equities, also reinforce government revenues, liquidity conditions and long-term investment plans throughout the region.

“While higher oil prices are weighing on global equity valuations through rising inflation expectations and bond yields, GCC markets enter the second half of 2026 from a position of relative strength,” says Razan Hilal, Market Analyst at FOREX.com. “Stronger fiscal balances, resilient growth and ongoing diversification continue to support regional markets despite a more cautious global investment environment.”

That divergence is becoming apparent as investors assess the broader macroeconomic backdrop. On paper, conditions remain supportive for risk assets. US inflation has eased to 3.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent, while earnings from major US banks and AI-related semiconductor manufacturer ASML have broadly exceeded expectations, reinforcing confidence in the resilience of corporate profits.

Yet equity markets have struggled to translate these positive fundamentals into fresh record highs. Instead, major US indices remain confined within multi-month consolidation ranges as geopolitical risk premiums return to the market. At the centre of this shift is crude oil, which has climbed more than 30 per cent towards the $90 per barrel level after previously falling nearly 40 per cent from its yearly highs during the temporary US-Iran ceasefire framework.

The implications extend well beyond the energy sector. At the same time that oil prices have risen, US Treasury yields have also returned towards their yearly highs, with the two-year Treasury yield moving above 4.2 per cent and the 10-year yield exceeding 4.6 per cent. Higher bond yields are increasing valuation pressure on growth-oriented sectors, particularly artificial intelligence. Major US indices continue to consolidate below their record highs, while the Russell 2000 remains close to monthly overbought conditions not seen since the post-pandemic rally of 2021.

Much now depends on geopolitics. Although strategic reserves, accumulated inventories and alternative shipping routes helped soften the impact of regional disruptions during the first half of the year, the second half may prove more challenging. Should a durable agreement between the United States and Iran over the governance and security of the Strait of Hormuz fail to materialise, continued uncertainty across both the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea shipping routes could shift markets’ focus from oil supply towards the security of global energy transportation, increasing the risk of renewed volatility.

History offers some perspective. The oil embargo of the 1970s triggered an energy shock that drove crude prices nearly 300 per cent higher, contributing to a prolonged period of stagflation. Yet it also prompted structural reforms, including the creation of Strategic Petroleum Reserves and the International Energy Agency, institutions designed to strengthen energy security for decades.

Today’s challenge is different. Rather than securing sufficient oil supply, markets are progressively grappling with the security of the infrastructure that transports it. Additional production and strategic reserves can compensate for lost barrels, but they cannot fully mitigate shipping disruptions, rising insurance costs or uncertainty surrounding key maritime corridors.

For investors, crude oil remains one of the clearest leading indicators of broader market direction. It influences inflation expectations, bond yields, transportation costs, corporate profitability and, ultimately, equity valuations.

Should geopolitical tensions ease and oil’s risk premium retreat below the $70 region, global equities could regain momentum and resume their broader advance towards fresh highs, particularly if diplomatic progress across the region continues. Such an outcome would likely strengthen global risk sentiment while reinforcing the resilience already evident across Gulf markets. Until then, however, investors may need to accept that oil, not earnings, will continue to set the tone for equity markets.