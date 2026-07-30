UAE Capital Market Authority scraps 15 fees to cut regulatory costs

The move follows a review of the regulator’s fee framework and aims to reduce costs for licensed firms and individuals while streamlining services in the UAE capital markets

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 2:11 PM
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The UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) has abolished 15 fees after completing a review of its fee framework, in a move aimed at reducing costs for market participants and simplifying regulatory processes.

The decision was approved by the regulator’s board of directors and forms part of a broader effort to review regulations, procedures and service-related charges across the country’s capital markets. The watchdog said the changes are intended to improve the efficiency of services provided to licensed companies and individuals operating in the sector.

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According to the authority, the review examined fees linked to a range of services and activities under its supervision. Each fee was assessed against current regulatory requirements, market developments and the regulator’s operating model, leading to the removal of charges that were no longer considered necessary.

The move comes as UAE regulators continue efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the country’s financial markets and business environment while maintaining regulatory oversight. The authority said periodic reviews of its fee structure help ensure that regulations and associated costs remain aligned with market needs and developments.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority, said the review was part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of regulatory services and reduce the burden on licensed companies and individuals. “The Authority remains committed to continuously reviewing and developing its fee framework to ensure it evolves alongside the capital markets and responds to the needs of licensed companies and individuals,” he added.

He added that the changes are intended to support more resilient capital markets, a more effective business environment and higher-quality services.


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