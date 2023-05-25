UAE: Adnoc to list logistics unit at Dh2.01 per share

Final offer price implies market capitalisation of approximately $4.05 billion (Dh14.9 billion)

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 2:08 PM

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on Wednesday announced the final offer price for the initial public offering (IPO) Adnoc of Logistics & Services for Dh2.01 per share, implying a market capitalisation (at the time of Admission) of Adnoc L&S of approximately $4.05 billion (equivalent to approximately Dh14.9 billion).

The price range for the IPO was previously set between Dh1.99 to Dh2.01 per share, meaning that the offering was priced at the top end of the previously announced price range, following significant demand from both local and international investors.

Based on the final offer price, the total offering size is approximately $769 million (equivalent to approximately Dh2.83 billion).