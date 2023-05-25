UAE: Adnoc to list logistics unit at Dh2.01 per share

Report forecasts country’s GDP growth this year at 3%
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on Wednesday announced the final offer price for the initial public offering (IPO) Adnoc of Logistics & Services for Dh2.01 per share, implying a market capitalisation (at the time of Admission) of Adnoc L&S of approximately $4.05 billion (equivalent to approximately Dh14.9 billion).
The price range for the IPO was previously set between Dh1.99 to Dh2.01 per share, meaning that the offering was priced at the top end of the previously announced price range, following significant demand from both local and international investors.
Based on the final offer price, the total offering size is approximately $769 million (equivalent to approximately Dh2.83 billion).
Report forecasts country’s GDP growth this year at 3%
Steps are being taken to prevent money laundering
Retail major inaugurates 5 fashion outlets in Ras Al Khaimah
Blames IEA for volatility in 2022 on back of misguided data
Newly expanded terminal can now handle 1.5 million TEUs a year
Affirmation is a strong sign of confidence in its credit fundamentals
BRC-20's nascent popularity points to interest in bitcoin as the foundation for developing new coins and applications
Move will also help improve price discovery and diversify capital markets