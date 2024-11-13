Swiggy delivers 15% jump in India debut as investors bet on quick commerce

Photo: Reuters

SoftBank-backed Swiggy's shares jumped nearly 15% in their trading debut in India on Wednesday, signalling growing investor confidence in food and grocery delivery firms as shoppers increasingly go online and want fast deliveries.

Swiggy's shares bucked weakness in the broader Indian market and recorded a better performance than some analysts had predicted for the loss-making firm after its $1.4 billion IPO - the country's second biggest this year.

The stock listed at 420 rupees ($4.98) on India's National Stock Exchange and rose to a high of 448 rupees, giving the company a valuation of nearly $12 billion.

Swiggy and its main rival Zomato are riding a wave of new shoppers in India by offering so-called "quick commerce" grocery deliveries within 10 minutes, diversifying from their main food delivery businesses.

The boom in quick commerce sales has hurt supermarket revenues and forced players including Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, to launch a faster delivery service from his retail stores in India.

Swiggy's quick commerce service Instamart has seen "explosive growth," Anand Kripalu, its board member, said at the listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which owns 25% of Swiggy, said on Wednesday it had made $2 billion on its investment in the company. SoftBank holds a roughly 8% stake.

The listing comes as both Swiggy and Zomato face antitrust scrutiny over potential breach of competition laws in the food delivery business and calls from retail groups that their quick commerce business be investigated for alleged predatory pricing.

The Swiggy IPO was oversubscribed by more than three-fold last week, helped over the line by institutional investors rushing in with orders on the final day of the sale.

Swiggy's debut still pales in comparison with Zomato's blockbuster listing in 2021. Zomato shares have more than tripled since then.