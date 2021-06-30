Sensex up 200 points; IT, metal stocks rise
The domestic market traded in tandem with its Asian peers
The Indian stock market traded on a positive note on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.
The domestic market traded in tandem with its Asian peers. Further healthy buying in the IT and metal stocks supported the indices.
Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,752.58, higher by 202.92 points or 0.39 per cent from its previous close of 52,549.66.
It opened at 52,651.09 and has so far recorded an intraday high of 52,764.28 and a low of 52,630.91 points.
The Nifty50 on the National stock Exchange was trading at 15,805.95, higher by 57.50 points or 0.37 per cent from its previous close.
Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "The Nifty is clearly range bound, between 15,400 and 15,900. Until either level is not crossed, we will not witness a meaningful move. The bias is still on the upside and therefore any dip can be utilised to accumulate long positions for a target of 16,100."
The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, while the major losers were Power Grid, NTPC and ICICI Bank. — IANS
-
Markets
Sensex up 200 points; IT, metal stocks rise
The domestic market traded in tandem with its Asian peers READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai gold prices drop: 24K falls to Dh213 per...
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
Until February 2021, fuel prices had been staying unchanged in the... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Adnoc, Reliance sign partnership for world-scale...
Tenders for the initial design of the seven Ta’ziz chemicals... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Full list of countries vaccinating ...
Some countries have already started vaccinating children, while other ... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE, Israel pledge to build on Abraham Accords
Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai gold prices drop: 24K falls to Dh213 per...
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016. READ MORE
-
Americas
Scores dead as record-breaking heat wave grips...
At least 134 people have died suddenly since Friday in the Vancouver... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched