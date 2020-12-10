Sensex, Nifty slip from record highs, agrochemical firm UPL plunges
The indexes had hit record highs in 14 of the previous 21 sessions, driven mainly by news of progress in coronavirus vaccines.
Indian shares came off record highs on Thursday and the Nifty snapped seven sessions of gains, led by a 10 per cent slide in agrochemical maker UPL following a report of promoters siphoning money.
The Nifty 50 index fell 0.44 per cent to 13,470.05 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 45,928.14. The indexes had hit record highs in 14 of the previous 21 sessions, driven mainly by news of progress in coronavirus vaccines.
India’s drugs regulator on Wednesday said it needed more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.
UPL Ltd was the biggest loser on the Nifty, falling as much as 10 per cent after the Economic Times reported that a whistleblower claimed promoters of the company had siphoned money.
Cement stocks ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cement and UltraTech Cement slid 1.9 per cent -3.0 per cent after Reuters reported late Wednesday that India’s antitrust body conducted raids at the companies’ offices.
Asian shares were also lower on uncertainty about US stimulus and after Britain’s medicine regulator issued an anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer’s vaccine after some adverse reactions.
