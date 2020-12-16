Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on Mahindra and Mahindra boost
Indian shares scaled record highs on Wednesday after ending flat in the previous session, powered by gains in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra and optimism over the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.65 per cent to 13,655.40 by 0348 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.68 per cent to 46,577.04. Including Wednesday, both the indexes have now hit record highs in 17 of 25 sessions.
The country’s equities have posted six straight weekly gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on Covid-19 vaccines globally, and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s on Tuesday projected India’s real gross domestic product for the current fiscal year to shrink 7.7 per cent, compared with the 9 per cent contraction it expected earlier.
Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.5 per cent on Wednesday and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.
The company said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicle models from January.
Broader Asian markets were also higher, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rising 0.6 per cent.
