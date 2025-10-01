  • search in Khaleej Times
Saudi regulator launches consultation to open main bourse to all non-resident foreign investors

If approved, the draft would scrap the Qualified Foreign Investor system in the main stock market

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 8:29 PM

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority called for public consultation on opening its main stock market to all categories of non-resident foreign investors and enabling them to directly invest in it, the regulator said on Wednesday.

If approved, the draft would scrap the Qualified Foreign Investor system in the main stock market, enabling all foreign investors to participate without meeting eligibility rules, and would also end swap agreements, allowing non-resident foreigners to directly invest in listed shares, it added.