Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Rs24.8 to Dh1: UAE residents rush to clarify confusion after Google glitch in Indian rupee rate

Issac John /Dubai
issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 15, 2021
The rupee has been trading in a narrow range band of 8 -12 paise for quite some time. It rested at 73.49 against the dollar. — File photo

As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.83 versus the Dirham.

Search engine giant Google experienced a temporary malfunction on Wednesday with its currency exchange tool showing dirham-Indian rupee conversion rates much lower than they actually were, triggering a rash of enquiries from potential remitters, exchange houses said.

As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.83 versus the dirham. However, the rupee was at 73.48 against the dollar and no exchanges or banks reflected this plunge in rates. The prices fluctuated between Rs23 and Rs24.83 against one dirham.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Lulu Financial Holdings, said Wednesday’s rumour of the rupee weakening is a glitch supposedly seen on online search engines.

“However, as financial service providers have accurate information of their own, it has not had any impact on this pattern.”

Ahamed said the rupee has been trading in a narrow range band of 8-12 paise for quite some time. It rested at 73.49 against the dollar.

“A correction in the Indian stock market is expected by most investors, and along with the recent increase in global oil prices, we foresee the rupee to test 73.84 and 74.05, as well as 74.30, probably by month-end, which translates to 20.10 - 20.20 against the UAE dirham,” said Ahamed.

In past, during such glitches, Google had stated that it “cannot guarantee the accuracy of the exchange rates displayed. You should confirm current rates before making any transactions that could be affected by changes in the exchange rates.”

The search engine has never claimed that their converter should be the only source of checking conversion rates, and the disclaimer tab covers everything from the delays in updating the rates of exchange to offering no guarantees on the displayed numbers.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com

author

Issac John

Editorial Director of Khaleej Times, is a well-connected Indian journalist and an economic and financial commentator. He has been in the UAE's mainstream journalism for 35 years, including 23 years with Khaleej Times. A post-graduate in English and graduate in economics, he has won over two dozen awards. Acclaimed for his authentic and insightful analysis of global and regional businesses and economic trends, he is respected for his astute understanding of the local business scene.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210911&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919848&Ref=AR&profile=1038 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 