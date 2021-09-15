Rs24.8 to Dh1: UAE residents rush to clarify confusion after Google glitch in Indian rupee rate
As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.83 versus the Dirham.
Search engine giant Google experienced a temporary malfunction on Wednesday with its currency exchange tool showing dirham-Indian rupee conversion rates much lower than they actually were, triggering a rash of enquiries from potential remitters, exchange houses said.
As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.83 versus the dirham. However, the rupee was at 73.48 against the dollar and no exchanges or banks reflected this plunge in rates. The prices fluctuated between Rs23 and Rs24.83 against one dirham.
Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Lulu Financial Holdings, said Wednesday’s rumour of the rupee weakening is a glitch supposedly seen on online search engines.
“However, as financial service providers have accurate information of their own, it has not had any impact on this pattern.”
Ahamed said the rupee has been trading in a narrow range band of 8-12 paise for quite some time. It rested at 73.49 against the dollar.
“A correction in the Indian stock market is expected by most investors, and along with the recent increase in global oil prices, we foresee the rupee to test 73.84 and 74.05, as well as 74.30, probably by month-end, which translates to 20.10 - 20.20 against the UAE dirham,” said Ahamed.
In past, during such glitches, Google had stated that it “cannot guarantee the accuracy of the exchange rates displayed. You should confirm current rates before making any transactions that could be affected by changes in the exchange rates.”
The search engine has never claimed that their converter should be the only source of checking conversion rates, and the disclaimer tab covers everything from the delays in updating the rates of exchange to offering no guarantees on the displayed numbers.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Markets
INR touches 24.8 vs dirham? Confusion after...
As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.... READ MORE
-
Business
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits the Big 5 exhibition
Strong performance of exhibition sector in Dubai has stimulated... READ MORE
-
Telecom
India’s reform of 100% FDI to woo GCC telcos
The move, part of the much-awaited relief package announced by the... READ MORE
-
Economy
Dubai adopts action plan outlining its digital...
Plan revolves around three pillars – enhancing the digital... READ MORE
-
Markets
INR touches 24.8 vs dirham? Confusion after...
As per rates aggregated by Google, the Indian currency plunged to 24.... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for epic ...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022