Pak rupee free fall continues
The currency lost 52-paisa against the greenback in the inter-bank market and closed at 170.48 to a dollar, another historic low
The Pakistani rupee remained bearish for the sixth consecutive session and shed another 0.3 per cent of its value to record historic low against the US dollar.
The currency lost 52-paisa against the greenback in the inter-bank market and closed at 170.48 to a dollar, another historic low. It is down 6.25 per cent this year so far and likely to sustain the downward trend in the wake of widening trade gap between the imports and exports.
Economists are of the view that the widening current account deficit will continue to weigh on the Pak rupee while uncertain economic conditions in neighbouring Afghanistan also exerts additional pressure on the currency.
Samiullah Tariq, head of research and development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, said the rupee decline continued as demand for dollars is on the rise as the importers are keen to buy the greenback to ensure payments of their import goods.
“The rupee should be stable at the existing levels as the country’s economic indicators are positive,” he said.
The depreciated 7.59 per cent against the greenback during the current financial year so far. It lost 10.68 per cent against the US dollar since its recent peak hit on May 14, 2021, according to Arif Habib Limited.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Jafza's e-commerce environment to attract...
Accelerating the UAE’s rapidly advancing e-commerce ecosystem,... READ MORE
-
Business
Etihad Rail trains zip across the desert in new...
The latest phase extends 139 kilometres and is connected through Al... READ MORE
-
Finance
Digital currency bridges can speed up...
mBridge uses central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for international ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Nexonstar and Everise Construction signs MOU to...
Nexonstar (South Korea) and Everise Construction (Abu Dhabi - UAE )... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates suspends flights from Nigeria until Oct...
All affected flights cancelled READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the autistic Emirati...
His art mentor said those precious seconds of recognition has done... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Free bus rides for Expo visitors from 18...
RTA deploys 203 Rider buses to make up to 358 trips per day READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing...
Classes will be available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony