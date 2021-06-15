Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750m bond by Emirates Development Bank

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 15, 2021
The EDB’s five-year bond issuance has been priced at a yield of 1.639 per cent and was four times oversubscribed with a strong demand from investors. — File photo

This is the second major listing on Nasdaq Dubai during the last seven days, pushing the total value of US dollar-denominated debt listings to $96.876 billion


Nasdaq Dubai on Tuesday welcomed the listing of $750 million bonds by Emirates Development Bank (EDB) that further strengthened the emirate’s position as the largest listing venue for US dollar-denominated debt listings in the Middle East.

This is the second major listing on Nasdaq Dubai during the last seven days, pushing the total value of US dollar-denominated debt listings to $96.876 billion.

Last week, Emirates NBD celebrated the listing of a $750 million bond on Nasdq Dubai. The listing of this additional Tier 1 Capital bond reinforces Emirates NBD’s position as the largest financial services bond issuer on Nasdaq Dubai through seven listings with a total value of $5.1 billion.

The EDB’s five-year bond issuance has been priced at a yield of 1.639 per cent and was four times oversubscribed with a strong demand from investors, as 34 per cent of appetite came from Mena markets, 36 per cent from European markets, 28 per cent from Asian markets and two per cent from US offshore market.

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com

author

Muzaffar Rizvi

Business Editor/News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and an economic and financial commentator. He has been in the mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the UAE's economy and key sectors. He holds a post-graduate degree in Economics and has won many awards for authentic and insightful reports on global and regional businesses and economic trends.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /article/20140107/ARTICLE/301079977/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 