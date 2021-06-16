Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Indonesian sukuks listings worth $3b

Total sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai reach $19.75 billion

Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of three sukuk tranches issued by the Government of Indonesia, with a total value of $3 billion, bringing the total value of all sukuk listed by the Indonesian government on Nasdaq Dubai to $19.75 billion.

The new listings also strengthens Dubai’s position as one of the largest centres for sukuk listing globally, attracting both local and international issuers, with a total listed value of $76 billion. Indonesia is the largest sovereign sukuk issue on Nasdaq Dubai.

"This mounting presence of international issuers clearly underscores Dubai’s active role in promoting Islamic economy, Shariah-compliant financial markets as well as supporting sustainable economic development across the world,” Hamed Ali, chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai and Deputy CEO of DFM, said.

The three sukuk tranches, listed on June 9, 2021, comprise a $1.25 billion sukuk at 1.5 per cent yield and a five-year maturity; a $1 billion sukuk at 2.55 per cent yield and 10 years’ maturity and a $750 million green sukuk at 3.55 per cent yield and 30 years’ maturity.

The issuances have attracted strong demand from central banks, sovereign wealth funds and insurers, especially in South East Asia and the Middle East, with a combined order book exceeding $10.3 billion.

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment.

The exchange successfully attracted leading groups and companies to lists shares, derivatives, sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reit).

On Tuesday, it welcomed the listing of $750 million bonds by Emirates Development Bank (EDB), pushing the total value of US dollar-denominated debt listings to $96.876 billion.

Last week, Emirates NBD celebrated the listing of a $750 million bond on Nasdq Dubai. The listing of this additional Tier 1 Capital bond reinforces Emirates NBD’s position as the largest financial services bond issuer on Nasdaq Dubai through seven listings with a total value of $5.1 billion.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com