Licensed UAE finfluencers rise 1,800% to 171, reaching 24.6m followers

The number of authorised financial influencers (finfluencers) has grown by 1,800 per cent to 171 in the UAE, according to the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA).

This was announced during an event marking the International Week of Action, a coordinated international initiative aimed at raising awareness about the risks associated with misleading financial content, unauthorised investment advice, and online financial scams.

The regulator said 171 authorised financial influencers operating under the CMA’s authorisation and registration framework collectively reach more than 24.6 million followers across social media platforms.

It was made mandatory in May 2025 for influencers who create content on investments, trading, or financial advice in the UAE to apply for a licence, the first of its kind in the region.

In June, the first 10 finfluencers were licensed to carry out their activities in the UAE including Saif Yousif Khamis Abdulla Al Naqbi, Abdulkareem Mohamed Ahmed Abdulkareem Almansoori, Muhannad Hassan Khalfan Hassan Alteneiji, Muhammad Omar Alamer and Mansour Mohammed Alderei.

“Financial content today reaches audiences at a scale and speed that can directly influence investment decisions. Ensuring that this information is accurate, transparent, and responsibly communicated is essential to protecting investors,” said Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the Capital Market Authority.

“As part of the UAE’s broader digital economy, our regulatory framework establishes clear standards for financial influencers, enabling them to operate with credibility while strengthening trust in financial content and supporting the integrity of the UAE’s capital markets,” he said.

Rather than focusing solely on enforcement actions, the CMA said its strategy has prioritised empowering responsible financial communicators, recognising the growing role digital content creators play in shaping financial awareness and investment decisions. This approach also aims to integrate authorised finfluencers into the broader financial ecosystem, reinforcing their role as responsible participants who contribute to credible, transparent content and represent the sector to their audiences.

During the International Week of Action, authorised financial influencers are also collaborating with the CMA to amplify awareness messages related to financial literacy, responsible investment decisions, and the risks associated with misleading financial information online.