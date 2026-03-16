Industrial metals under pressure as oil surge fuels inflation, growth worries
High energy prices damage growth by pushing up costs for households and businesses, squeezing spending and profits. They also stoke inflation and force central banks to keep policy tight.
- PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Mar 2026, 6:24 PM
- By:
- Reuters
Industrial metal prices came under pressure on Monday as surging oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East fuelled fears about inflation and global growth prospects, traders said.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.5% to $12,840 a metric ton in official rings due to a softer dollar, which makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. It had fallen as much as 0.9% earlier in the session.