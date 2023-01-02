Indian rupee starts new year flat against UAE dirham

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 10:29 AM

The Indian rupee started the New Year on a flat note on the first trading session on Monday as rising oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the South Asian currency is trading in a narrow range as the support from firm Indian equities and weak American currency is negated by the gains in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 82.66 (22.52 versus the UAE dirham), registering a decline of five paise from the last close.

The rupee also touched an early high of 82.57 against the greenback in initial deals.

On the last trading day of 2022, the rupee had settled at 82.61.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.30 per cent to 103.52.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced by 2.94 per cent to $85.91 per barrel.

Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said, the rupee started flat this Monday morning amid a lack of clues from the overseas markets. However, gains could be capped tracking the overall gains in crude oil last week.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the kitty, according to the RBI data.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 210.53 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 61,051.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.15 points or 0.32 per cent to 18,162.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs29.5 billion, as per stock exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

