Indian rupee slips to 20.25 versus UAE dirham; Delta variant weighs

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 1, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Asian currencies have started weaker against the dollar and could also weigh on the Indian rupee.


The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Thursday morning due to strong crude oil prices and rise in US dollar.

The rupee fell five paise to 74.37 against greenback and 20.25 versus Emirati dirham on Thursday.

"Risk appetite remained weak amid worries about the rise in Covid-19 cases," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Asian currencies have started weaker against the dollar on Thursday and could also weigh on the Indian rupee, the note added.

Brent crude futures rose 0.49 per cent to $75.13 per barrel. The dollar

On the equity front, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was trading 40.01 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 52,442.70, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 6 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,715.50.

(With inputs from PTI)




