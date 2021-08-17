Indian rupee slips as US dollar strengthens

The rupee was trading at 20.23 versus UAE dirham on Tuesday morning.

The Indian rupee slipped three paise on Tuesday morning against the US dollar to trade at 74.27 (20.23 versus the UAE dirham), tracking the firm American currency.

The rupee opened at 74.23 in the Indian interbank market but soon fell to 74.27, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close amid muted domestic equities.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the US dollar.

The Indian forex market was closed on Monday on account of ''Parsi New Year''.

The dollar index was trading up 0.09 per cent at 92.70.

On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 1.69 points higher at 55,584.27, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 0.85 points or 0.01 per cent higher to 16,563.90.

(with inputs from PTI)