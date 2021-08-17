Indian rupee slips as US dollar strengthens
The rupee was trading at 20.23 versus UAE dirham on Tuesday morning.
The Indian rupee slipped three paise on Tuesday morning against the US dollar to trade at 74.27 (20.23 versus the UAE dirham), tracking the firm American currency.
The rupee opened at 74.23 in the Indian interbank market but soon fell to 74.27, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close amid muted domestic equities.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the US dollar.
The Indian forex market was closed on Monday on account of ''Parsi New Year''.
The dollar index was trading up 0.09 per cent at 92.70.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 1.69 points higher at 55,584.27, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 0.85 points or 0.01 per cent higher to 16,563.90.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Markets
Indian rupee slips as US dollar strengthens
The rupee was trading at 20.23 versus UAE dirham on Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Gold prices open higher; 24K trades at...
The path of the virus remains central to Fed's decision-making. READ MORE
-
Business
ESG investors can harness energy transition
The top five oil and gas supermajors together have lost about $200... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai-based startup boosts personalised user...
Mast launched Customer Intelligence and Analytics App - an innovative ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi travel: 6 countries removed from green...
Travellers from these six countries will need to quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan
The US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul: India to evacuate embassy officials...
Kabul airport operations have restarted. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul airport operations restarted for evacuation ...
'The airport runway and tarmac, overrun by thousands of people... READ MORE
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM