Indian rupee slightly weakens against UAE dirham

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the move, and said “further increases in Bank Rate” may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent domestic inflation pressures from prices and wages
The Indian rupee depreciated four paise to 82.80 against the US dollar (22.56 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Friday due to losses in Indian equities and risk aversion in global markets.
However, a weak greenback supported the South Asian currency and restricted the decline, forex traders said.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 82.84 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote at 82.80, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee settled 27 paise lower at 82.76 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28 per cent to 104.27.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.59 per cent to $81.69 per barrel.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 293.36 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 61,505.67. The broader NSE Nifty fell 77.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 18,337.05.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs7.1 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the move, and said “further increases in Bank Rate” may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent domestic inflation pressures from prices and wages
Aviation startup Boom Aerospace finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane
ECB seen raising rates by 50bps; To lay out plans for shrinking bold holdings; Euro zone recession looms; Decision scheduled for 1315 GMT
Fed’s Powell says not ready to say inflation has peaked; Rate-hike pace less important than destination; Fed actions will cause pain to economy; US central bank raises rates by half percentage point
The latest sale, Musk’s second since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, brings the total Tesla stocks sold by the billionaire to nearly $40 billion over the past year
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the region’s two largest economies, both increased rates by 50 basis points
Minister Ayaz Sadiq said the concessionary ADB loan was signed at the rate of one per cent for a period of 40 years