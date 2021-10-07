Indian rupee rises to 20.37 versus UAE dirham
Gains in Indian equities boost rupee against other currencies.
The Indian rupee appreciated 22 paise to 74.76 against the US dollar (20.37 versus the UAE dirham) at the opening of the market on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in the Indian equities.
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened at 74.77 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.76 registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.
Forex traders said market participants remain cautious also ahead of the important Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy statement that is scheduled to be released this Friday.
The Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel started its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday, amid rising global commodity prices and the need to contain inflation at home.
The decision of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would be announced on Friday by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 94.22.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 541.8 points or 0.92 per cent higher at 59,731.53, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 162.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 17,808.90.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Business
Trella to expand operations in UAE
Regional market leader’s expansion complements existing... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Listening is Gold
Let me quote a proverb at the beginning of this article, especially... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Make any event memorable with InsuranceMarket.ae
After years of planning, the world watched as Dubai launched Expo... READ MORE
-
News
Facebook outage: UAE experts push for digital...
If the sudden social media outage left you huffing and puffing, then... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Watch immersive theatre shows at Al...
Artists in Motion — led by director Richard Lindsay — is... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'UAE's Venus mission more complex than ...
The minister shares how the country is preparing for its next space... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 4-yr-old girl dies days after fall from...
The critically injured girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Expo 2020: Up to 8-day paid leave announced in 5...
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the mega fair... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?