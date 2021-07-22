Indian rupee rises to 20.28 against UAE dirham

Indian rupee strengthened to Rs74.43 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 18 paise to Rs74.43 against the US dollar (20.28 versus UAE dirham) in early trade on Thursday, tracking positive domestic equities.

The rupee opened at 74.46 and then inched higher to 74.43, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close.

The Indian markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Eid Al Adha.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent up at 92.76.

The rupee opened stronger on Thursday as the dollar eased and risk appetite improved, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The recovery in US equities suggests that investors believe that the economic impact of the coronavirus is likely to be quite limited.

Furthermore, expectations are that the increase in infection is likely to make the Federal Reserve all the more wary of removing its accommodation, the note added.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was trading 572.74 points or 1.10 per cent higher at 52,771.25, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 161.45 points or 1.03 per cent to 15,793.55.

(with inputs from PTI)