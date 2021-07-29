Indian rupee rises to 20.23 against UAE dirham
The rupee opened at 74.32 against the dollar.
The Indian rupee gained 13 paise and touched 74.25 against the US dollar (20.23 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Thursday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.
The rupee opened at 74.32 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.25, registering a gain of 13 paise over its previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.18 per cent down at 92.16.
The rupee started on a stronger note this Thursday morning against the greenback as the US Federal Reserve said that it was still a ways away from considering raising interest rates, Reliance Securities said in a research note. The US Federal Reserve said the economic recovery is on track despite a rise in Covid-19 infections but did not set a timeline for tapering Fed asset purchase.
Fed policymakers, in a unanimous statement, also said they were moving ahead with discussions about when to reduce the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a precursor to eventually raising interest rates, the note added.
On the equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 205.38 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 52,649.09, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 64.35 points or 0.41 per cent to 15,773.75.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises to 20.23 against UAE dirham
The rupee opened at 74.32 against the dollar. READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: 24K gold price jumps to Dh220 per gram
Fed’s dovish tone and softer dollar support precious metal. READ MORE
-
Business
Facebook doubles profit, but sees cooling growth
Company's profit jumped $10.4 billion on revenue of $29 billion. READ MORE
-
KT Network
Protect your plants to enjoy the blossoms
When my father retired from business, he handed over the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Tsunami alert as 8.2 magnitude quake strikes...
There were no immediate reports on loss of property or life. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car in August. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No PCR test for passengers returning to Capital...
Bid to facilitate travel for passengers on business trips and short... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE records 25% drop in daily cases
Decline in cases because of the stringent precautionary measures,... READ MORE