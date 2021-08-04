Indian rupee rises to 20.19 versus UAE dirham
Regional currencies have started marginally mixed against the dollar early Wednesday.
The Indian rupee gained 18 paise and touched 74.10 against the US dollar (20.19 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Wednesday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.
The rupee opened at 74.16 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.10, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close.
The dollar index was trading 0.06 per cent down at 92.02.
Regional currencies have started marginally mixed against the dollar early Wednesday morning, Reliance Securities said in a research note. The local unit could be supported by the FPI inflows into the equity markets, easing crude oil prices, the note added.
Investors will also look to cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting this week.
On the equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 483.15 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 54,306.51, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 127.05 points or 0.79 per cent to 16,257.80.
(with inputs from PTI)
Markets
