Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Indian rupee rises to 20.19 versus UAE dirham

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 4, 2021

(File)

Regional currencies have started marginally mixed against the dollar early Wednesday.


The Indian rupee gained 18 paise and touched 74.10 against the US dollar (20.19 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Wednesday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.

The rupee opened at 74.16 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.10, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close.

The dollar index was trading 0.06 per cent down at 92.02.

Regional currencies have started marginally mixed against the dollar early Wednesday morning, Reliance Securities said in a research note. The local unit could be supported by the FPI inflows into the equity markets, easing crude oil prices, the note added.

Investors will also look to cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting this week.

On the equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 483.15 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 54,306.51, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 127.05 points or 0.79 per cent to 16,257.80.

(with inputs from PTI)




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210804&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809694&Ref=AR&profile=1038 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 