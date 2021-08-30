Indian rupee rises to 19.99 against UAE dirham
The dollar index was down 0.07 per cent at 92.62.
The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar (19.99 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, tracking a positive trend in the Indian equity markets.
In the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened at 73.46 against the dollar, then surged to 73.38, up 31 paise over its previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.07 per cent at 92.62. Investor sentiment got a boost after the US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said that the US central bank was still far from pulling interest rates off the record low, traders said.
According to traders, the US Fed chief’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium was ''dovish'' and expressed hope that the Fed will keep supporting the market with low interest rates.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 499.53 points or 0.89 per cent higher at 56,624.25, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 148.20 points or 0.89 per cent to 16,853.40.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
KT Network
DMU Dubai’s strong dual accreditation track ...
Business and Accounting programmes at De Montfort University Dubai... READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises to 19.99 against UAE dirham
The dollar index was down 0.07 per cent at 92.62. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE has most competitive industrial sector in...
The latest United Nations Industrial Organisation’s (Unido)... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tokyo Paralympics: UAE's Al Hammadi wins bronze
The athlete came third in the men's 100 metre T34 on Monday. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visa applications, ticket demand...
Though bookings are not yet finalised, airfares have soared,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Firms hiring; salary Dh4,000 to Dh7,000
Find out which companies have vacancies READ MORE
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
6 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla