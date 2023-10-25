Indian rupee rises marginally against UAE dirham in early trade

Market interest rates remained high, which contributed to the financial uplift
The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 83.11 against the US dollar (Dh22.64) in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a weak America currency and softening crude oil prices in the overseas market.
Some buying by foreign equity investors supported the Indian currency even though it was pressured by a subdued sentiment in the domestic equity markets, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened stronger by 8 paise at 83.08 and then touched the lowest level of 83.11 against the greenback, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous close.
China helped Asian stocks rise from 11-month lows on Wednesday as investors cheered the approval of a trillion-yuan sovereign issue as a harbinger of stimulus, while the Aussie dollar jumped after hotter-than-expected inflation lifted rate forecasts.
ALSO READ:
Market interest rates remained high, which contributed to the financial uplift
Net interest income jumps by 24% year on year
Investment holding firm bolstering its oil field services portfolio
Property was bought by the family office of a European billionaire
64% of UAE organisations set to embrace robotics and automation for hiring surge, study shows
The mechanism will be applied on supplies and manufacturing from October 30
Occupier demand remains in deeply positive territory across all sectors
Generative AI to have a huge impact on the financial industry