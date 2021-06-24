Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities
Rupee trades at 20.21 against the UAE dirham on Thursday morning.
The Indian rupee rose nine paise to 74.18 against the US dollar (20.21 against the UAE dirham) on the back of gains in the Indian equity markets on Thursday morning.
Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that markets could be dollar and data dependent over the next couple of trading sessions.
Asian currencies have started weak against the greenback this morning. Besides, firm crude oil prices could also weigh on sentiments,
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent up at 91.83.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was trading 179.02 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 52,485.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.50 points or 0.3 per cent to 15,733.45.
