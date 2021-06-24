Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 24, 2021

(PTI file)

Rupee trades at 20.21 against the UAE dirham on Thursday morning.


The Indian rupee rose nine paise to 74.18 against the US dollar (20.21 against the UAE dirham) on the back of gains in the Indian equity markets on Thursday morning.

Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that markets could be dollar and data dependent over the next couple of trading sessions.

Asian currencies have started weak against the greenback this morning. Besides, firm crude oil prices could also weigh on sentiments,

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent up at 91.83.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was trading 179.02 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 52,485.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.50 points or 0.3 per cent to 15,733.45.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210624&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629480&Ref=AR&profile=1038 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 