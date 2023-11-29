UAE

Indian rupee rises 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

Positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and easing crude oil price also boosted the currency

Web Desk
Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM

The rupee stayed on upward track for the second straight session and gained 6 paise to 83.28 (Dh22.69) against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid a weak American currency and foreign fund inflow in the domestic equities.

Positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and easing crude oil price also boosted the Indian currency, said Forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 83.30 against the dollar but slipped to 83.33. It later traded at 83.28 against the greenback, up 6 paise over its previous close.

