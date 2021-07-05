Indian rupee recovers to 20.29 against UAE dirham
Rupee had closed at 20.36 versus dirham on Friday
The Indian rupee gained 26 paise to open at 74.48 against the US dollar (20.29 versus the UAE dirham) on Monday morning on the back of strong gains in local equity markets.
The South Asian currency opened at 74.51 against the greenback in the interbank market and later rose to 74.48 on Monday.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.74 against the US dollar (20.36 versus Emirati dirham).
Time to buy? #Gold prices dip, trade at $1,786 an ounce.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 5, 2021
Dubai precious metal prices remain unchanged on Monday morning. Details: https://t.co/8bou65pDUb pic.twitter.com/ep9xX7EyGI
Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.12 per cent up at 92.33 on Monday.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was trading 270.62 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 52,755.29, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84.75 points or 0.54 per cent to 15,806.95.
Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices could weigh on investor sentiment and cap the appreciation of the local unit.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.05 per cent to $76.13 per
-
Markets
Indian rupee recovers to 20.29 against UAE dirham
Rupee had closed at 20.36 versus dirham on Friday READ MORE
-
Markets
Gold prices dip, trade at $1,786 an ounce
Dubai precious metal prices remain unchanged on Monday morning. READ MORE
-
Business
Family Offices should actively lend support to...
Tamer’s annual turnover is 9.2 billion Saudi riyals with a CAGR ... READ MORE
-
Business
IBC Group to end Bitcoin and Ethereum mining in...
The group plans to move staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list: 8 countries with Emirates flight...
The travel restrictions are in keeping with government directives due ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Lionel Messi kicks off 3-month...
The UAE will host the mega event from October 1, 2021, to March 31,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines to send 4 flights to UAE for stranded ...
While the July 12 flight is already fully booked, seats for three... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
Attractive pay packages and incentives are on offer. READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program