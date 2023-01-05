Indian rupee opens higher against UAE dirham in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated nine paise to 82.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in Indian equities.
Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.75 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.73, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled at 82.82 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 104.21.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.99 per cent to $78.61 per barrel.
Despite the greenback’s weakness elsewhere, the rupee did not strengthen on dollar persistent bids throughout the session. The South Asian currency has been extremely range bound of late, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.
“We expect the rupee to trade in a 82.60-82.90 range with sideways price action,” it added.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 162.86 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 60,820.31. The broader NSE Nifty rose 60.20 points or 0.33 per cent to 18,103.15.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs26.2 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
The latest S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index survey pointed to a slight loss of growth momentum for non-oil businesses at the end of 2022, as output and new business rose at the slowest rates since September 2021
The agency's new projects include a futuristic real estate development in Saudi Arabia, possibly the most coveted regional creative pitch of the year
More than 6,000 units were sold in 2022, amounting to Dh5.6 billion
Equity markets around the globe have been bruised by inflation worries, a tightening Fed policy and volatility on energy markets, whipped up by war in Ukraine and a price cap on Russian oil
The first series of MoUs will help create over 20,000 jobs. The Sharaf Group and Hindustan Ports will generate 1,500 and 1,000 jobs, respectively
A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6 per cent lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey
New Feature, ‘Uber Travel’ displays all upcoming travel plans on the Uber App, allowing a seamless booking experience