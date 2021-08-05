Indian rupee inches higher against the UAE dirham
Rupee was trading at 20.20 against the UAE dirham on Thursday morning.
The Indian rupee inched up four paise to 74.15 against the US dollar (20.20 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of the Indian central bank’s policy decision on Friday.
The forex traders said the traders were waiting for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on Friday for further direction.
The rupee opened at 74.15 against the greenback in the interbank market, rising by four paise over its Wednesday’s close of 74.19.
While the dollar index was trading at 92.29, up by 0.02 per cent on Thursday morning.
The Indian equity markets opened lower on Thursday. The BSE Sensex was trading 64.36 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 54,305.41 points while NSE Nifty fell 16.55 points or 0.1 per cent to 16,242.25 points.
