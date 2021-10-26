Indian rupee gains against US dollar, trades above 75
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.05 against the dollar, then rose to 75.03.
The Indian rupee inched higher by five paise to 75.03 against the US dollar (20.44 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Tuesday amid a positive trend in the Indian domestic equities.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.05 against the dollar, then rose to 75.03, registering an increase of five paise over its previous close.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 93.90.
"Crude and US Treasury’s 10-year yields are stable... The market is now waiting for what the US Fed has to say on November 3," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
Meanwhile, exporters can sell near 75.15/20 for their near-term exports, while importers may buy near 74.90, Bhansali said, adding "expecting some inflows of the two IPOs starting in the weekend".
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 348.13 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 61,315.18, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 115.15 points or 0.64 per cent to 18,240.55.
(with inputs from PTI)
