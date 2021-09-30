Indian rupee falls to 20.26 against UAE dirham
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.28 against the dollar.
The Indian rupee depreciated 22 paise to 74.36 against the US dollar (20.26 versus the UAE dirham) due to a muted trend in the Indian equities at the opening of the market on Thursday.
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.28, then fell further to 74.36 against the dollar, registering a decline of 22 paise from the last close.
"As the shortage of certain commodities affects the US, the UK and China its effects can be seen on emerging market currencies and to some extent on equities," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
The dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 94.29.
Bhansali said that "the US dollar spiked up by 60 paise in two days and the rupee still looks vulnerable to the vagaries."
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 49.18 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 59,364.09. The broader NSE Nifty was trading 20.85 points or 0.12 per cent down at 17,690.45.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Markets
Indian rupee falls to 20.26 against UAE dirham
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Patience is a virtue
Life is full of challenges and some challenges really test our mettle.... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
The voice quality, too, was clear. READ MORE
-
Energy
Opec+ seen sticking to November output plans,...
Brent oil rose to a three-year high above $80 a barrel on Tuesday,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: The stunning Al Wasl Dome in all...
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA...
The first phase of the contest will begin in October, and will... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony