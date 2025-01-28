Indian rupee falls further against UAE dirham as tariff news flow hurts regional peers

The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday, as dampened global risk appetite and renewed concerns about trade tariffs under US President Donald Trump kept Asian currencies on the defensive, while a broader risk-off sentiment dominated global markets.

The rupee was at 86.53 (Dh23.57) against the US dollar as of 10:10am, down 0.2% on the day. Asian currencies were broadly weaker as well, although many regional markets shut for local holidays. The offshore Chinese yuan was down 0.3% at 7.27.

Trump said on Monday he plans to impose tariffs on imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals and steel in an effort to return production of such essential goods to the US.

"Malaysia, Singapore and India stand out as the economies within Emerging Asia where these critical products might account for significant proportions of their shipments to the U.S., followed by Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand and Korea," Barclays said in a note.

The Financial Times reported that Trump's pick for U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has been pushing for new universal tariffs on U.S. imports starting at 2.5% and rising gradually by the same amount each month.

In response to the report, Trump said that he wishes to enact universal tariffs that are much bigger than 2.5%.

Currency markets are expected to remain acutely sensitive to trade policy-related developments.

Meanwhile, broader risk aversion also dominated market sentiment following a selloff in US tech stocks on Monday.