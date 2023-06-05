Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham due to rising oil prices

Company unveils new products to widen offerings
The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to 82.53 against the US dollar (22.48 against the UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and rising crude oil prices.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.47, then fell to 82.53, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.39 against the dollar. Forex traders said the Indian rupee opened weak on the rise in oil prices and the dollar index.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 104.10. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.17 per cent to $77.02 per barrel.
“Brent oil prices rose to $76.36 per barrel after Saudi Arabia announced a unilateral cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day. The Asian currencies fell as the US dollar index rose," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 230.95 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 62,778.06. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.45 points or 0.28 per cent to 18,586.55.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs6.59 billion, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped by $4.339 billion to $589.138 billion for the week ended May 26, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $6.052 billion to $593.477 billion.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
Company unveils new products to widen offerings
It aims to support SMEs by offering industry-related advice, data sharing, and collaboration expertise
Adnoc plans to provide 5,000 jobs through the programme in the coming years, in addition to the 5,000 already created
Blue Logic sees AI gaining momentum in the country
UAE emerges as a hub for innovation
India to emerge as the country's largest trading partner
Using blockchain, new standard aims to authenticate and incentivise recycling activity globally
A civil case was filed by the brand in Pakistan, which resulted in a court order that immediately halted the illegal usage.