Indian rupee drops to 20.20 versus UAE dirham
The US dollar index was trading up 0.02 per cent at 94.05.
The Indian rupee declined five paise to 74.17 against the US dollar (20.20 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, in line with its Asian peers amid the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.16 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.17, registering a fall of five paise over its previous close.
The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.02 per cent at 94.05.
On the Indian equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 621.28 points or 1.06 per cent higher at 59,386.86, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 185.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,717.85.
The Indian rupee opened weaker this Monday morning against the dollar, tracking losses in Asian and emerging market currencies on renewed worries over the China Evergrande Group’s debt troubles, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
The focus this week will be on developments at Evergrande and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting and the US monthly jobs report, he said.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep the key rate unchanged but could signal the beginning of the unwinding of its accommodative monetary policies, Iyer added.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Business
Seize Expo 2020 opportunities to bolster...
India attracted a record FDI flow of $67.54 billion during the first... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Experts highlight strengthening aviation security ...
The symposium is hosting 38 engaging sessions and workshops that will ... READ MORE
-
Business
Export boom to propel India to $10 trillion...
Total merchandise exports from India stood at $187.11 billion in H1. READ MORE
-
Markets
RBI policy, global trends to dictate stock market ...
The market will have an eye on the global data to get further... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match tickets...
Seats in all sections, including General, General East, Premium,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Tropical storm Shaheen: Rains in UAE; dust storm...
Winds with top speeds of 55kmph will kick up dust in some areas,... READ MORE
-
Business
Gold price drops after hitting nearly 2-week high
The dollar index dropped to its lowest since September 29, making the ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Ministry announces 8-day leave for...
Encouraging employees of the Minister of Presidential Affairs and... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?