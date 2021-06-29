Indian rupee drops, high oil prices weigh
Global oil prices were trading at around $74.30 per barrel on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee fell seven paise to 74.26 versus the US dollar, or 20.23 against Emirati dirham, on Tuesday morning, weighed down by rise in crude prices and muted equity markets.
“Asian currencies are trading in a small range, and equities are unable to cross the recent highs as Delta plus variant of Covid keeps investors on edge,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
He expects rupee to trade between 74.10 to 74.40 during the day.
Meanwhile, global oil prices were trading at around $74.30 per barrel on Tuesday. While the dollar index was up 0.07 per cent at 91.95.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was trading 148.85 points or 0.28 per cent, down at 52,586.74 points and the NSE Nifty fell 43.25 points to 15,771.45 points.
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices drop, 24K falls to Dh215 per...
Spot gold was down 0.12 per cent at $1,776.13 per ounce at 9.15am UAE ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Asian shares pressured by fears over Delta virus...
News of a possible bipartisan US infrastructure spending agreement... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler launches multiple projects to...
The initiatives seek to enable entrepreneurs and young talents to be... READ MORE
-
Business
15th Global Family Office Investment Summit to...
The event is expected to attract 30+ countries representing more than ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi flight suspension extended till...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Turkey halts flights from 6 countries due...
Those arriving from Pakistan or who have been there in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccination proof not required to visit...
However, vaccinated individuals will still be required to comply with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines extends restrictions until...
A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary