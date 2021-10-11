Indian rupee drops below 75 against US dollar
High oil prices weigh on Indian currency.
The Indian rupee depreciated 17 paise to 75.16 against the US dollar (20.47 versus the UAE dirham) on Monday morning, as rising crude prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 75.11, then fell further to 75.16, registering a decline of 17 paise from the last close.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 94.13.
“With oil above $82 and US yields higher, USD/INR may come down to a maximum of 74.80 where importers may hedge their near-term payable,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 214.43 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 60,273.49, while the broader NSE Nifty was trading 74.80 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 17,970.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.43 per cent to $83.57 per barrel.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Markets
Indian rupee drops below 75 against US dollar
High oil prices weigh on Indian currency. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai’s non-oil private sector growth...
Despite a fall in new business, non-oil companies continued to... READ MORE
-
Business
Maryam named first female CEO of SCA
Financial Action Task Force accredits Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi as the... READ MORE
-
Business
Employee well-being, mental health top priority...
55 per cent of founders rate ‘raising investment’ as the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury