Indian rupee drops against UAE dirham, oil prices weigh

Official annual headline inflation hit 21.9 per cent in December, and food prices surged 37.9 per cent in the Arab world’s most populous nation
The Indian rupee depreciated 13 paise to 81.82 against the US dollar (22.29 against the Emirati dirham) in early trade on Wednesday, as a strengthening American currency and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 81.80 against the dollar, then fell to 81.82, registering a decline of 13 paise over its last close.
In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 81.69 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.49 per cent to 102.88.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.65 per cent to $86.48 per barrel.
Traders said market participants remain cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy statement.
"We expect the USD/INR spot to trade in a 81.55-81.85 range with sideways price action," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 157.99 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 60,813.71. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 44.60 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,097.90.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs2.11 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
Official annual headline inflation hit 21.9 per cent in December, and food prices surged 37.9 per cent in the Arab world’s most populous nation
The figure missed the government’s 5.5 per cent target and was well down from the previous year but it was better than the 2.7 per cent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts
First six projects with new residential design concepts have been phased up for H1 2023, new projects will include 2,400 new units
The jewellery group is expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewellery trade
Agreement will facilitate exchange of information for tax purposes
HR tech unicorn to empower organisations globally to elevate employee experience through deep integrations
The fifth largest global economy also saw its rank of billionaires swelling to166 in 2021 from 102 a year ago
With their projection of an extremely likely chance of a global recession, nine out of 10 chief economists taking part in the WEF survey appeared to be endorsing a bleak report from the World Bank last week warning that 2023’s growth outlook looked ripe for recession