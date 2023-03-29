Indian rupee drops against UAE dirham as oil prices firm up

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures firmed up by 0.19 per cent to $78.80 per barrel

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 9:15 AM

The Indian rupee declined by 10 paise to 82.26 against the US dollar (22.41 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Wednesday due to firm crude oil prices and a stronger greenback.

Early gains in Indian stock markets also restricted the rupee's losses against the dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.26 against the previous close of 82.16.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rebounded by 0.15 per cent to 102.58 in early Asian trade.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent to 57,737.36 while NSE Nifty gained 53.70 points or 0.32 per cent to 17,005.40 in early trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs15.3 billion, according to exchange data.

