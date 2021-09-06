Indian rupee dips despite big gains in equity markets
Rupee trades at 19.90 versus the UAE dirham on Monday morning.
The Indian rupee fell four paise to 73.06 against the US dollar (19.90 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, tracking a stronger US currency.
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened at 73.02 against the dollar, then fell further to 73.06, registering a fall of four paise over its previous close.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.18 per cent at 92.20.
Forex traders said a rally in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and contained the depreciation bias.
On the Indian equity market front, after hitting an all-time high of 58,515.85, the BSE Sensex was trading 274.79 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 58,404.74, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 74.70 points or 0.43 per cent to 17,398.30. The index touched an intra-day high of 17,429.55 in initial deals.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs768.58 crore, as per exchange data.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Aviation
Pakistan's airblue launches RAK-Lahore flights
Pakistan's largest private sector airline plans to launch flights... READ MORE
-
Business
ESG, technology sector top priority for...
More than 90 percent agreed that India and China are the growing... READ MORE
-
Business
France’s TotalEnergies signs $27b oil, gas, ...
TotalEnergies has not directly confirmed to AFP the value or duration ... READ MORE
-
Business
World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise...
The 7th World Green Economy Summit will be held from October 6 to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE visa reforms: Up to 180-day grace period...
The measure aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE visas, partnerships: 13 projects announced
The aim is to establish the UAE as a global nation and a testbed for... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'
Travellers from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine. READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced
5 September 2021
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years