India increases windfall tax by $145.65 per ton on petroleum crude

Many entities make the mistake of combining multiple transactions and recording a single line item
The Indian government increased windfall tax on petroleum crude, while reduced it on aviation turbine fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Friday.
The windfall tax on petroleum crude will be raised to 12,100 rupees ($145.65) per ton from 10,000 rupees ($120.37), effective Sept. 30.
The levy has been cut on aviation turbine fuel to 2.50 rupees per litre from 3.50 rupees per litre, while on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 5.50 rupees.
On Sept. 16, the government had raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 10,000 rupees per ton from 6,700 rupees.
India imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home. ($1 = 83.0761 Indian rupees)
ALSO READ:
Many entities make the mistake of combining multiple transactions and recording a single line item
A subject we will explore with experts at the upcoming BIT’23 (The Banking Innovation & Technology Summit in Dubai )
Move allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks
Brent crude has gained about 30% since the start of July
Dubai is a great place to buy gold for its competitive prices, wide variety of gold, quality assurance, tax-free shopping, and safe and convenient shopping environment
Project to house glass-covered temperature-controlled pedestrian-friendly boulevard and one of the world’s largest crystal-blue water lagoons
The dollar index hit its highest level since late November 2022
Event saw over 30 countries, 70+ participating companies and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors