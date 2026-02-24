India aims to raise $20 billion from IPOs of state-run firms by 2030

India said it aims to raise 1.79 trillion rupees ($20 billion) from selling stakes in state-run firms through initial public offerings by the 2029/30 financial year, after previously backing away from outright privatisation plans.

The IPOs will be part of a broader push to raise $183.7 billion by monetising state assets over the next four years, the government's top policy think tank NITI Aayog said in a report released late on Monday.