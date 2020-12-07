Gold steadies as US stimulus bets outweigh vaccine hopes
Spot gold prices were steady at $1,837.04 per ounce
Gold prices steadied on Monday as grim US jobs data bolstered hopes for more fiscal stimulus, although optimism around coronavirus vaccine rollouts kept gains in check.
Spot gold prices were steady at $1,837.04 per ounce by 0320 GMT, while US gold futures were little changed at $1,840.80. The precious metal is priced at Dh222.75 for 24K, Dh209.25 for 22K and Dh171 for 18K, per gram in Dubai.
“Softer jobs growth and tighter social mobility restrictions ostensibly lower the hurdle for a policy response from (US) Congress,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
Data on Friday showed the US economy added the fewest workers in six months in November.
Talks aimed at reaching a fresh pandemic relief package gathered momentum on Friday, as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.
While the gold market might be disappointed with the size of the stimulus package, markets will likely take support from the bipartisan nature of the deal that suggests further compromise in the US Congress ahead, Innes said.
Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises the prospect of inflation, against which bullion is used as a hedge.
Raising geopolitical uncertainty, the United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials, according to sources familiar with the matter.
However, gold’s gains were capped as Britain prepared to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week.
Although the vaccine news is perceived to be bearish for gold, it is not going to stop governments from pursuing easier monetary and fiscal policies, said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir in a note.
Silver fell 0.6 per cent to $24.03 per ounce and platinum slipped 1.9 per cent to $1,034.29, while palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $2,350.49.
-
Energy
Oil prices fall as surging Covid cases force more ...
Brent crude oil futures were down 0.3% at $49.09 a barrel, while West ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Asian shares slip from all-time highs, oil falls...
Asian markets had initially started the week on a positive note on... READ MORE
-
Business
Israeli tech firms eye Dubai as hub to reach Mena,...
Executives of the big Israeli corporates and startups are overwhelmed ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE businesses see a healthy recovery...
The way the UAE has handled the Covid-19 crisis has proven to the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews